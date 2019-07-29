Contrasting of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraFect Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a -0.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.47 beta which is 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ContraFect Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 313.39% and its consensus target price is $10.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.