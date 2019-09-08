Contrasting of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Since ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|31
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Cortexyme Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.