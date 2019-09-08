Contrasting of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Since ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.