Contrasting of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ContraFect Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 586.27% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 10.9% respectively. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.63%. Comparatively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

ContraFect Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.