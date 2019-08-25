Contrasting of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 41 2.47 N/A 2.51 14.79 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 57 2.06 N/A 5.27 9.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Continental Resources Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Resources Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Continental Resources Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Occidental Petroleum Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Continental Resources Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Continental Resources Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Continental Resources Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Continental Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Continental Resources Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 5 1 2.14

The upside potential is 81.68% for Continental Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $52.25. Competitively the consensus price target of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is $56.86, which is potential 34.20% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Continental Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Continental Resources Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.2% and 85.6% respectively. 1.3% are Continental Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. was less bearish than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Continental Resources Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.