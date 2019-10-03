Contrasting of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Since Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 31 0.68 79.69M 2.51 14.79 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.00 30.08M -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Continental Resources Inc. and Enservco Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Continental Resources Inc. and Enservco Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 255,662,495.99% 15.7% 6.2% Enservco Corporation 11,708,836,123.01% -52.1% -8.3%

Volatility & Risk

Continental Resources Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enservco Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Continental Resources Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Enservco Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Enservco Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Continental Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Continental Resources Inc. and Enservco Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.34% for Continental Resources Inc. with average target price of $49.29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.2% of Continental Resources Inc. shares and 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares. About 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Enservco Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. has -7.51% weaker performance while Enservco Corporation has 24.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Enservco Corporation.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.