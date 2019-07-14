Contrasting of Continental Materials Corporation (CUO) and Its Peers

Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Continental Materials Corporation has 16.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Continental Materials Corporation has 7.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Continental Materials Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% -11.90% -7.30% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Continental Materials Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Materials Corporation N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Continental Materials Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

The potential upside of the peers is 67.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Continental Materials Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Materials Corporation -2.15% -2.67% 25.95% 13.75% -5.67% 68.35% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Continental Materials Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Continental Materials Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Continental Materials Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Continental Materials Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Continental Materials Corporation is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Continental Materials Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.