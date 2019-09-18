Contrasting of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 2 0.88 N/A -4.97 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.95 N/A 0.48 21.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Contango Oil & Gas Company and WPX Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Contango Oil & Gas Company has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. WPX Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Contango Oil & Gas Company are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor WPX Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. WPX Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Company and WPX Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively WPX Energy Inc. has an average price target of $15, with potential upside of 34.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Contango Oil & Gas Company and WPX Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company’s stock price has bigger decline than WPX Energy Inc.

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.