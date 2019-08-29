Contrasting of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 2 0.53 N/A -4.97 0.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.35 N/A 0.50 12.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Contango Oil & Gas Company and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Volatility and Risk

Contango Oil & Gas Company is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Contango Oil & Gas Company has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and has 12.1 Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Contango Oil & Gas Company and Evolution Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 48% and 75.1% respectively. About 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.