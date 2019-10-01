Contrasting of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.56 14.15M 0.50 7.37 Synchrony Financial 33 0.74 585.80M 4.80 7.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Synchrony Financial appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Synchrony Financial.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 393,898,059.74% 7.6% 0.6% Synchrony Financial 1,762,334,536.70% 19.3% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s 1.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Synchrony Financial’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Synchrony Financial can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67

Synchrony Financial on the other hand boasts of a $39.67 average price target and a 19.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Synchrony Financial has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 95.9%. Insiders owned roughly 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats on 14 of the 13 factors Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.