Contrasting of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

As Credit Services businesses, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.53 N/A 0.50 7.37 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A 0.05 43.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 4.7%. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -14.53% -9.09% -27.54% -40.3% -60.78% 11.61%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. was more bullish than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

On 7 of the 10 factors Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.