Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|130.74
|N/A
|-2.92
|0.00
Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-42.7%
Liquidity
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 79.82% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $18.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 51% respectively. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.33%
|33.69%
|18.6%
|-46.14%
|0%
|-26.47%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.47% weaker performance.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.