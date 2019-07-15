Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 130.74 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 79.82% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 51% respectively. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.47% weaker performance.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.