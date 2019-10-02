Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|0.00
|9.49M
|-2.58
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|13.19M
|-5.48
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|128,070,175.44%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|785,025,592.19%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
Liquidity
6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 150.33% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 504.03% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 7%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
