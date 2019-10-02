Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 128,070,175.44% -215.9% -57% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 785,025,592.19% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 150.33% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 504.03% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 7%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.