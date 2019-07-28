Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 81.45% upside potential and an average target price of $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 7 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.