Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Since Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 1884.23 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, NantKwest Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 188.75% upside potential. On the other hand, NantKwest Inc.’s potential upside is 8.70% and its average target price is $1.25. Based on the results delivered earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. About 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.