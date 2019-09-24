Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.44 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 190.08% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $19.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 61.4%. Insiders owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.