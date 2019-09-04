Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 365.78 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 142.26% and an $18 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.67, while its potential upside is 170.85%. The data provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 31.8% respectively. About 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.