Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

This is a contrast between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 80.99 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 85.57%. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 393.37% and its consensus target price is $33.5. The results provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 37.9%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.