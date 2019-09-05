Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Evelo Biosciences Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 156.41% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 86.1%. Insiders held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.