Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

As Biotechnology companies, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 150.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.