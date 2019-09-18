Contrasting of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

As Biotechnology companies, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 150.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
