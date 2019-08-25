Contrasting of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

This is a contrast between Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. 85 2.30 N/A 4.36 19.51 PPL Corporation 31 2.76 N/A 2.57 11.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PPL Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Consolidated Edison Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than PPL Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Consolidated Edison Inc. and PPL Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7% PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Edison Inc. is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.1 beta. PPL Corporation’s 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Consolidated Edison Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, PPL Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Consolidated Edison Inc. and PPL Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 2 2 0 2.50 PPL Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.13% and an $86.8 average price target. Meanwhile, PPL Corporation’s average price target is $32.5, while its potential upside is 10.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that PPL Corporation looks more robust than Consolidated Edison Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Consolidated Edison Inc. and PPL Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 76.8% respectively. 0.2% are Consolidated Edison Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.21% of PPL Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12% PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PPL Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Consolidated Edison Inc. beats PPL Corporation.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.