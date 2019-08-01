Contrasting of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) and Its Peers

As Electric Utilities company, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Consolidated Edison Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.40% 2.70% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Consolidated Edison Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. N/A 84 19.51 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Consolidated Edison Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.50 2.16 2.00 2.36

$84.17 is the consensus price target of Consolidated Edison Inc., with a potential downside of -0.93%. As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 34.65%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Consolidated Edison Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Consolidated Edison Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Consolidated Edison Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.1 shows that Consolidated Edison Inc. is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Consolidated Edison Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Consolidated Edison Inc.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.