Contrasting of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. 87 2.45 N/A 4.36 19.51 Huaneng Power International Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.16 149.68

Table 1 highlights Consolidated Edison Inc. and Huaneng Power International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Huaneng Power International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Consolidated Edison Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Consolidated Edison Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Consolidated Edison Inc. and Huaneng Power International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7% Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.1 shows that Consolidated Edison Inc. is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Huaneng Power International Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Huaneng Power International Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Consolidated Edison Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Huaneng Power International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. and Huaneng Power International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s average price target is $88, while its potential downside is -4.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1% of Huaneng Power International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12% Huaneng Power International Inc. 2.32% -1.27% -8% -7.16% -24.24% -6.64%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc. has 11.12% stronger performance while Huaneng Power International Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Consolidated Edison Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Huaneng Power International Inc.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.