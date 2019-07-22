Contrasting of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B)

Both Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. 84 2.29 N/A 4.36 19.63 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Consolidated Edison Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Consolidated Edison Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.52% and an $84.17 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.8% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares and 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. 1.88% 1.06% 9.87% 8.24% 11.59% 11.84% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras -8.89% -5.68% -18.55% 24.25% 38.56% 15.6%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc. has weaker performance than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Consolidated Edison Inc. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.