Contrasting of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) and Its Peers

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is a company in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has 79.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.80% -1.30% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 2.00 2.22

With average price target of $11.25, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 167.86%. As a group, Telecom Services – Domestic companies have a potential upside of 10.76%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 2.17% -6.55% -4.94% -54.84% -62.53% -52.33% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s peers have 1.41 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.77 which is 22.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.