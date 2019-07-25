Contrasting of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

We will be comparing the differences between CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 32 0.43 N/A 3.81 7.85 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.35 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights CONSOL Energy Inc. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Liquidity

1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONSOL Energy Inc. Its rival Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CONSOL Energy Inc. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is $15, which is potential -15.45% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CONSOL Energy Inc. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.2% and 64.5%. Insiders held 1.5% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 37.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -3.95% -11.27% -15.41% -27.06% -31.86% -5.64% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.65% -5.52% -2.93% 12.41% 0% -3.95%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Summary

CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.