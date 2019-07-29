Contrasting of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Since CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 31 0.41 N/A 3.81 7.85 Ciner Resources LP 22 0.67 N/A 2.49 7.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ciner Resources LP has lower revenue and earnings than CONSOL Energy Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ciner Resources LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CONSOL Energy Inc. and Ciner Resources LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONSOL Energy Inc. Its rival Ciner Resources LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.5 respectively. Ciner Resources LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CONSOL Energy Inc. and Ciner Resources LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.2% and 9.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of CONSOL Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ciner Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -3.95% -11.27% -15.41% -27.06% -31.86% -5.64% Ciner Resources LP -17.28% -21.83% -23.3% -20.24% -22.15% -10.72%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Ciner Resources LP

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Ciner Resources LP.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.