Contrasting of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Since CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 13 0.00 5.16M 1.93 8.31 Ciner Resources LP 16 0.00 5.05M 2.59 6.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Ciner Resources LP. Ciner Resources LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CONSOL Coal Resources LP. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CONSOL Coal Resources LP is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ciner Resources LP, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Ciner Resources LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 39,209,726.44% 27.8% 12.2% Ciner Resources LP 31,780,994.34% 34.3% 11.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.96 beta indicates that CONSOL Coal Resources LP is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ciner Resources LP has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONSOL Coal Resources LP are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Ciner Resources LP has 2.9 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Ciner Resources LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00 Ciner Resources LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.08% for CONSOL Coal Resources LP with consensus target price of $16.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Ciner Resources LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.4% and 9.6%. About 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Ciner Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25% Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP has stronger performance than Ciner Resources LP

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats on 8 of the 13 factors Ciner Resources LP.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.