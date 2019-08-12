Contrasting of ConocoPhillips (COP) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 63 1.58 N/A 6.18 9.57 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 133 1.91 N/A 2.53 47.78

Demonstrates ConocoPhillips and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ConocoPhillips. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ConocoPhillips is currently more affordable than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ConocoPhillips and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

ConocoPhillips is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. In other hand, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has beta of 0.43 which is 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ConocoPhillips and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ConocoPhillips has a 49.97% upside potential and a consensus price target of $79.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year ConocoPhillips has -5.24% weaker performance while PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 72.51% stronger performance.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.