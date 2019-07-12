Contrasting of ConocoPhillips (COP) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

We are contrasting ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 64 1.88 N/A 6.18 10.05 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 10.02 N/A 0.66 9.65

Table 1 highlights ConocoPhillips and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Permian Basin Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. ConocoPhillips’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ConocoPhillips is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.02. Permian Basin Royalty Trust on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

ConocoPhillips and Permian Basin Royalty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.14% for ConocoPhillips with consensus price target of $80.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. ConocoPhillips’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. Comparatively, 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -1.85% -15.94% -10.39% -10.39% -35.23% 8.14%

For the past year ConocoPhillips had bearish trend while Permian Basin Royalty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust on 10 of the 11 factors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.