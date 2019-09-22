Contrasting of ConocoPhillips (COP) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Both ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 61 1.82 N/A 6.18 9.57 Penn Virginia Corporation 37 1.08 N/A 11.42 3.00

Table 1 highlights ConocoPhillips and Penn Virginia Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Penn Virginia Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ConocoPhillips. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. ConocoPhillips has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Penn Virginia Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ConocoPhillips and Penn Virginia Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Penn Virginia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ConocoPhillips and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

ConocoPhillips has a 31.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $80. Competitively the average target price of Penn Virginia Corporation is $70, which is potential 113.74% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Penn Virginia Corporation looks more robust than ConocoPhillips as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ConocoPhillips and Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 99.4% respectively. 0.09% are ConocoPhillips’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year ConocoPhillips was less bearish than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ConocoPhillips beats Penn Virginia Corporation.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.