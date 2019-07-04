Contrasting of ConocoPhillips (COP) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

This is a contrast between ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 64 1.81 N/A 6.18 10.05 Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.47 N/A 0.97 8.34

Demonstrates ConocoPhillips and Callon Petroleum Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Callon Petroleum Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ConocoPhillips. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. ConocoPhillips’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Callon Petroleum Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

ConocoPhillips is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Callon Petroleum Company on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips. Its rival Callon Petroleum Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. ConocoPhillips has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ConocoPhillips and Callon Petroleum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 1 6 2.86

ConocoPhillips’s upside potential is 33.47% at a $80.75 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Callon Petroleum Company’s consensus target price is $10.57, while its potential upside is 69.39%. The data provided earlier shows that Callon Petroleum Company appears more favorable than ConocoPhillips, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Callon Petroleum Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5% Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81%

For the past year ConocoPhillips had bearish trend while Callon Petroleum Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors ConocoPhillips beats Callon Petroleum Company.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.