Contrasting of ConocoPhillips (COP) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 64 1.60 N/A 6.18 9.57 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.77 N/A 1.33 12.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ConocoPhillips and BP Midstream Partners LP. BP Midstream Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ConocoPhillips’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, BP Midstream Partners LP has 13.5 and 13.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ConocoPhillips.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ConocoPhillips and BP Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50

The upside potential is 44.36% for ConocoPhillips with consensus price target of $79.5. On the other hand, BP Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 13.71% and its consensus price target is $17. Based on the data delivered earlier, ConocoPhillips is looking more favorable than BP Midstream Partners LP, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09%

For the past year ConocoPhillips had bearish trend while BP Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats ConocoPhillips on 7 of the 12 factors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.