Contrasting of Connecticut Water Service Inc. (CTWS) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Connecticut Water Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) have been rivals in the Water Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connecticut Water Service Inc. 69 7.11 N/A -0.72 0.00 Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 12 0.00 N/A 1.12 12.38

Table 1 demonstrates Connecticut Water Service Inc. and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Connecticut Water Service Inc. and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 2.1% Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0.00% 15.1% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.07 shows that Connecticut Water Service Inc. is 107.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Connecticut Water Service Inc. Its rival Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Connecticut Water Service Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.8% of Connecticut Water Service Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% are Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0.47% 1.11% 1.5% 3.72% 8.2% 4.53% Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0.22% 12.54% 17.98% 22.53% 108.21% 76.74%

For the past year Connecticut Water Service Inc. was less bullish than Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP beats Connecticut Water Service Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings. The Services and Rentals segment provides contracted services to water and wastewater utilities, and other clients. Its services include contract operations of water and wastewater facilities; Linebacker, a service line protection plan for public drinking water customers; and providing bulk deliveries of emergency drinking water to businesses and residences through tanker trucks. This segment also leases and rents residential and commercial properties to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company supplied water to 124,968 customers in Connecticut and Maine, the United States. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut.