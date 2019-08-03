Contrasting of CONMED Corporation (CNMD) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 80 2.89 N/A 1.05 83.43 Stryker Corporation 192 5.57 N/A 5.17 40.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CONMED Corporation and Stryker Corporation. Stryker Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CONMED Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. CONMED Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Stryker Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.58 beta means CONMED Corporation’s volatility is 42.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Stryker Corporation’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

CONMED Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Stryker Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. CONMED Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

CONMED Corporation and Stryker Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92

CONMED Corporation’s average target price is $92.67, while its potential upside is 0.31%. Meanwhile, Stryker Corporation’s average target price is $222.75, while its potential upside is 5.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Stryker Corporation looks more robust than CONMED Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.56% of CONMED Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.2% of Stryker Corporation are owned by institutional investors. CONMED Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Stryker Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83%

For the past year CONMED Corporation has stronger performance than Stryker Corporation

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors CONMED Corporation.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.