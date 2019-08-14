Contrasting of CONMED Corporation (CNMD) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 81 2.97 N/A 1.05 83.43 IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.85 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CONMED Corporation and IRIDEX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5%

Volatility & Risk

CONMED Corporation’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, IRIDEX Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONMED Corporation are 2.6 and 1.5. Competitively, IRIDEX Corporation has 3.6 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. IRIDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CONMED Corporation and IRIDEX Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of CONMED Corporation is $92.67, with potential downside of -2.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CONMED Corporation and IRIDEX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.56% and 54.5%. CONMED Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 1.5% are IRIDEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81%

For the past year CONMED Corporation has 36.06% stronger performance while IRIDEX Corporation has -26.81% weaker performance.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors IRIDEX Corporation.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.