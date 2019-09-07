Contrasting of Conformis Inc. (CFMS) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 3 1.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Conformis Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 0.00% -97.8% -50.6% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Conformis Inc.’s 2.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 121.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conformis Inc. are 3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Conformis Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 76.77% for Conformis Inc. with consensus price target of $3.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conformis Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 12.1% respectively. Insiders owned 3.8% of Conformis Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95% Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04%

For the past year Conformis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Conformis Inc. beats Retractable Technologies Inc.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.