Contrasting of Conformis Inc. (CFMS) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Both Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 2 2.88 N/A -0.74 0.00 Hologic Inc. 46 3.90 N/A -0.11 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -52.2% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Conformis Inc. has a beta of 2.76 and its 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hologic Inc. on the other hand, has 0.69 beta which makes it 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Conformis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hologic Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Conformis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hologic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hologic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Conformis Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.14% and an $3.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Hologic Inc.’s average price target is $52, while its potential upside is 8.74%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Hologic Inc. is looking more favorable than Conformis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conformis Inc. and Hologic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 99.7% respectively. About 3.1% of Conformis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 7.6% 36.68% 293.33% 461.9% 154.68% 888.83% Hologic Inc. -1.82% -4.57% -0.02% 7.44% 17.21% 9.22%

For the past year Conformis Inc. was more bullish than Hologic Inc.

Summary

Hologic Inc. beats Conformis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.