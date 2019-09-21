Contrasting of Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

As Business Services companies, Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 10 0.30 N/A -3.27 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.25 N/A 2.79 26.41

Table 1 highlights Conduent Incorporated and TriNet Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conduent Incorporated is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival TriNet Group Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Conduent Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Conduent Incorporated and TriNet Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 TriNet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9.75 is Conduent Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 42.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conduent Incorporated and TriNet Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 89.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Conduent Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated had bearish trend while TriNet Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors TriNet Group Inc. beats Conduent Incorporated.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.