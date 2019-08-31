Contrasting of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Both Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 9 2.10 N/A 0.33 32.99 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 16 2.78 N/A 0.88 17.77

Table 1 demonstrates Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.5% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s 2.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 163.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 12.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.4% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.6% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.4% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.36% 23.82% 14.32% 34.06% 5.2% 59.94% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.26% 0.38% -3.68% -2.6% -12.23% 10.17%

For the past year Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in limited-service hotels. The firm specializes in the select-service segment of the lodging industry. It was formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. was launched on August 23, 1994 and is based in Norfolk, Nebraska.