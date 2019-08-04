Contrasting of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) and PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

We will be comparing the differences between Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 7 0.87 N/A -2.01 0.00 PGT Innovations Inc. 16 1.10 N/A 1.01 15.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and PGT Innovations Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and PGT Innovations Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PGT Innovations Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, PGT Innovations Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. PGT Innovations Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. shares and 90.5% of PGT Innovations Inc. shares. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.7% of PGT Innovations Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79% PGT Innovations Inc. -2.95% -1.89% 10.11% -0.62% -33.11% 1.7%

For the past year Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has -50.79% weaker performance while PGT Innovations Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PGT Innovations Inc. beats Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.