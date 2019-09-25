Contrasting of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has 8.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.50 2.57

As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 73.56%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has -50.79% weaker performance while Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s peers have 45.95% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Dividends

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.