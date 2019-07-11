Contrasting of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 261.24 N/A -3.13 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.70 N/A -1.60 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Current Ratio is 20.4. Meanwhile, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 95.04% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.