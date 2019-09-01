Contrasting of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 228.77 N/A -3.13 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 113.86 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.47% and an $22 consensus price target. Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 131.28%. The data provided earlier shows that Translate Bio Inc. appears more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.