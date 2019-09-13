Contrasting of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 236.89 N/A -3.13 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 429.22 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta means Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$23.2 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 116.22%. On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 130.82% and its consensus price target is $3.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.