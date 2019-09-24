Contrasting of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 236.89 N/A -3.13 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.67 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta and it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 116.22% and an $23.2 average target price. Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average target price and a 1,094.97% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 14%. About 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.