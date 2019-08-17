Contrasting of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 230.93 N/A -3.13 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. On the competitive side is, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, and a 110.33% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $10.75, while its potential upside is 702.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.