Contrasting of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|-0.02
|32.33M
|-0.57
|0.00
|Personalis Inc.
|18
|-1.11
|20.97M
|-0.71
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9,668,062,200.96%
|-81%
|-32.8%
|Personalis Inc.
|119,351,166.76%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Personalis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.34%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
For the past year Personalis Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Personalis Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
