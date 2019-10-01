Contrasting of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00 Personalis Inc. 18 -1.11 20.97M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,668,062,200.96% -81% -32.8% Personalis Inc. 119,351,166.76% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Personalis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.34%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Personalis Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.