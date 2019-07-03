Contrasting of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Since Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Risk & Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 206.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has beta of 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. OncoSec Medical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 6.4%. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 17.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.