Contrasting of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.2 beta indicates that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta and it is 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Kura Oncology Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 70.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.