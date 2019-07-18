Contrasting of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 20 57.92 N/A -7.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Arvinas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.